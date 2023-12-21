BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GE opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.