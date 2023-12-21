BCS Wealth Management Makes New $112,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,777,000 after buying an additional 4,250,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

