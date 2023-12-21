BCS Wealth Management Invests $376,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

