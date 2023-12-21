BCS Wealth Management Invests $295,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.