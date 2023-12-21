BCS Wealth Management Invests $265,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

