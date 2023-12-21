BCS Wealth Management Invests $233,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.76 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

