BCS Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.