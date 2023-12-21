BCS Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

