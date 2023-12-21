BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNOV opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

