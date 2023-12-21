BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,702 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

