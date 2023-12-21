BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,566 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

