BCS Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

