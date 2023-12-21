BCS Wealth Management Buys 9,106 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.