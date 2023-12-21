BCS Wealth Management Buys 9,106 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.