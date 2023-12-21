BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,077 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE opened at $387.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
