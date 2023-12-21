BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,455 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.