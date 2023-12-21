BCS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,455 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.