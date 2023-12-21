BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

