Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 131.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $470.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. The stock has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.