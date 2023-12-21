Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.41. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

