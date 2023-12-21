Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00364.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.0 %
Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
