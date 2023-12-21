Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00364.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.0 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.