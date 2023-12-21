Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.1 %

BANC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

