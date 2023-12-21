Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $151.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.