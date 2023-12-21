Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.23).

BAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.69) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.40) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.06) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 433 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,673.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.