B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $106.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

