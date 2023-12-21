AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.86. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in AZEK by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

