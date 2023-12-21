Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

AWH opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 198.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

