Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,675 ($59.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.56) to GBX 5,300 ($67.03) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.68) to GBX 6,000 ($75.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,456 ($69.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,927.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,196.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,821.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,386 ($55.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($76.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,657.81%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

