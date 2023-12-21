Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.19 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1875 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 79.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
