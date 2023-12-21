Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

ARCT stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

