Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201,824 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

