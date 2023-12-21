Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

ANNX opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 60.0% in the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 815,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

