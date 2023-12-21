Analyzing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $68.68 million 1.59 -$4.63 million $0.46 25.91 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Abacus Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 5.59% 7.77% 6.12% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Abacus Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

