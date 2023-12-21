Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

