Analysts Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $178.00

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

