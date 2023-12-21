Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $47.40

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

