Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $47.40

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.
ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ST stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.