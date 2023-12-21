Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $52.81

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.81.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Rapid7 stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
