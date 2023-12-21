Analysts Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $52.81

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

