Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $52.89

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

