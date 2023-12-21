Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $104.13

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.13.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.8 %

EXPD opened at $125.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.