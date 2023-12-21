Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $109.13

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

