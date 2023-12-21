Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $36.71

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.60 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

