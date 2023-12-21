Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.25. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 240,608 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,170.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

