AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

