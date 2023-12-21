American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
