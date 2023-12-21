American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

