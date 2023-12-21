Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

