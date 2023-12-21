ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Acquires A$40,477.50 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.85 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,477.50 ($27,166.11).

Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALS alerts:

On Thursday, November 23rd, Nigel Garrard acquired 3,250 shares of ALS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,007.50 ($26,850.67).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ALS Cuts Dividend

ALS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.