ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Acquires A$40,477.50 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.85 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,477.50 ($27,166.11).
Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Nigel Garrard acquired 3,250 shares of ALS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.31 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,007.50 ($26,850.67).
ALS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
ALS Cuts Dividend
ALS Company Profile
ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.