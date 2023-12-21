Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE ATD opened at C$74.73 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$58.92 and a one year high of C$80.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.1205752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

