Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Align Technology stock opened at $262.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

