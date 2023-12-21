Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.11.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 2.4 %

ARE opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

