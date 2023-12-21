Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.55 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $994.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

