agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $21.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

AGL opened at $12.33 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

