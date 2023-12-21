AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

